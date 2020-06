One man is dead and two children are hurt after a Tuesday night crash in Owens Cross Roads.

A truck and a SUV wrecked at Hamer Road and Hwy. 431 about 7 p.m. Tuesday, said Don Webster, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services spokesman.

Webster said the male driver of the SUV died.

A man and two children were in the truck. Webster said the man refused treatment, and the two children were taken to Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children with non-life-threatening injuries.