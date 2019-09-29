Man killed by train in Madison County

A man is dead tonight after he was hit on the tracks when a train came through the crossing near Ryland Pike and Dug Hill Road.
HEMSI's Don Webster told WAAY 31 the call came in at 7:18 tonight.
State Troopers and railroad police are investigating.
