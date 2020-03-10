Man killed after vehicle leaves road, hits tree in DeKalb County

One person is dead after a wreck Monday night in DeKalb County.

The crash happened at 9:35 p.m. and claimed the life of Bruce Diaz Ramirez, 23, of Albertville. Troopers say Ramirez was killed when the Mercedes he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree.

Ramirez died at the scene. The crash happened on Highway 168, near the Kilpatrick community in DeKalb County.

Troopers continue to investigate.