Man killed after vehicle leaves road, hits tree in DeKalb County

One person is dead after a wreck Monday night in DeKalb County.
The crash happened at 9:35 p.m. and claimed the life of Bruce Diaz Ramirez, 23, of Albertville. Troopers say Ramirez was killed when the Mercedes he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree.
Ramirez died at the scene. The crash happened on Highway 168, near the Kilpatrick community in DeKalb County.
Troopers continue to investigate.
