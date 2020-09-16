Man killed, 2 injured in Decatur crash

A man was killed in a crash on Tuesday in Decatur.

The Decatur Police Department says on Sept. 15, the Morgan County 911 Center received a call of a two-vehicle crash at the Interstate 65 southbound onramp from Highway 20.

Decatur police officers responded to the scene along with Decatur Fire and EMS. They determined that a vehicle was traveling north on Interstate 65 on the southbound ramp and hit another vehicle that was traveling onto Interstate 65.

Two victims were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening. Jason Love died at the scene.

Decatur police say the investigation is still ongoing.