Man jailed on Marshall County charges escapes from Alabaster work release

Wesley Louis Staten

He has been incarcerated at the Childersburg Work Release Center since August 2018.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 3:48 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2019 3:55 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

An inmate sentence in Marshall County has escaped from work release in Alabaster.

Wesley Louis Staten, 26, left his job location about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

He was sentenced to eight years and one month on two marijuana possession charges, one false identity charge, and one distribution of controlled substance charge.

Staten is a black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with a collar, blue jeans, and black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Staten is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

