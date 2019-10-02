Man jailed on Marshall County charges escapes from Alabaster work release

An inmate sentence in Marshall County has escaped from work release in Alabaster.

Wesley Louis Staten, 26, left his job location about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

He has been incarcerated at the Childersburg Work Release Center since August 2018. He was sentenced to eight years and one month on two marijuana possession charges, one false identity charge, and one distribution of controlled substance charge.

Staten is a black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with a collar, blue jeans, and black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Staten is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.