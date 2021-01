A man is in jail in Decatur for an armed burglary early Tuesday morning.

Decatur police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of 16th Avenue SE. They responded and identified the suspect as Martavius Oneil Birt, 21, of Athens.

Birt was located and arrested Tuesday afternoon in Athens. He’s charged with first-degree domestic violence and is held in the Morgan County Jail on a $75,000 bond.