Man jailed on $215,000 bond after Hartselle drug bust

A man is in jail on a $215,000 bond after a Morgan County drug bust.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, agents with the department’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency searched a home in the 1300 block of N. Johnson Chapel Road in the Danville area.

Agents arrested Joseph David Wren of Hartselle on warrants for trafficking in methamphetamine, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of marijuana first degree. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail.