Man jailed for ‘scuffle’ with Marshall County deputy, stolen vehicle

A man is in jail after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says he was found in a vehicle stolen from Michigan.

On Apr. 20, a deputy responded to a suspicious vehicle parked on the edge of Bonds Road in Guntersville. The sheriff’s office says he tried to identify the man, which led to a “scuffle.”

He “was forced to taze the subject only to find it had no effect. Fortunately, two good Samaritans witnessed the struggle between our Deputy and the subject and decided to assist," a news release on Wednesday said.

The deputy was able to cuff the suspect, later identified as Salomon Andres Ramirez of Blue Ridge, Georgia.

Authorities determined the vehicle Ramirez was in was stolen from Michigan.

Ramirez is charged with receiving stolen property, using false identity to avoid or hinder arrest, attempting to elude and resisting arrest. He's held in the Marshall County Jail on a $30,000 bond.