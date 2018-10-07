Clear

Man injured in North Huntsville shooting

Police said the victim identified the shooter as his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend and said the man threatened them in the past.

Posted: Oct. 7, 2018 6:35 PM
Posted By: Bill Young

Huntsville Police confirmed they are looking for whoever shot a man outside a home in North Huntsville on Saturday night. The shooting happened along Sullivan Road, to the west of North Memorial Parkway. While police did not release the name of the victim, they confirmed a bullet grazed his leg. At last word the victim was being treated at Huntsville Hospital for his injury.

The shooting occurred as the victim went outside the Sullivan Road home to move his car after it was previously vandalized. According to police, the victim identified the shooter as the ex-boyfriend of his current girlfriend. He also said the man made threats against the couple in the past. Police did not release the name of the suspected shooter.

