Huntsville man indicted for murder of veteran in hit-and-run

A Huntsville man originally charged with manslaughter after a veteran died in a hit-and-run crash is now charged with murder.

Antonio Fearn Jr. was arrested back in August 2018 after Huntsville Police said Fearn struck and killed Michael Redding. Fearn was indicted on June 19, 2019, on charges of murder, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, attempting to elude law enforcement and driving under the influence.

Investigators said at the time that Fearn was driving the wrong way on Holmes Avenue after he refused to pull over for University of Alabama in Huntsville Police.

They said he struck and killed Redding in the intersection of Holmes and Sparkman.

Redding's widow told WAAY 31 at the time that he was out riding his motorcylce for his birthday. In a statement, Redstone Arsenal said he was "a decorated veteran working at the Missile Defense Agency."

Fearn was also indicted on ten counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle charges that were brought by UAH Police.

Fearn remains in the Madison County Jail and his bond for the new charges is $160,000, according to court records. His next court date has not been set.