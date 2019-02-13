Clear
Man indicted in wife's beating death at their Alabama home

Verdict

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 2:59 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A man has been indicted in the 2018 beating death of his wife at their Alabama home.

Al.com reports a Jefferson County grand jury issued the intentional murder indictment against 43-year-old Arthur Leon McKinney in the slaying of 48-year-old Robin Rae Caudill.

Court records show McKinney used his fists and/or an extension cord, belt, hatchet and clothes iron to kill his wife. McKinney called 911 and reported that he had just discovered his wife unresponsive on their bathroom floor.

Officials determined Caudill had been beaten to death. Deputies spotted blood on McKinney's clothes, but he offered no explanation for how the blood got on him or throughout his home. He also couldn't explain how Caudill sustained her severe injuries.

It's unclear if McKinney has a lawyer who could comment.

