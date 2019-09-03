Man indicted in deadly Shoals boat crash

A man has been indicted for two counts of manslaughter in a deadly Shoals boat crash that killed a mother and her five-year-old daughter.

Lauren Cowart and her five-year-old daughter, Blakely, were killed on June 8th when a boat they were on collided with a large cruiser on Shoals Creek, near the mouth of the Tennessee River. The crash also injured Ross Wooten, also known as Trey Wooten, and his four-year-old son.

The Lauderdale County District Attorney's Office says Wooten was under the influence at the time of the crash, and a toxicology report from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences indicated he had a blood alcohol content of 0.121. The legal limit is 0.08.

Bond for Wooten is set at $50,000, and the district attorney's office says it is expected he will turn himself in by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Ross Wooten was in a medically induced coma for a week after the crash and had a broken jaw and multiple other injuries. His son had a broken hand in the crash and a concussion.

The district attorney's office says the actions of the other boat driver, Mark McBryer, are being investigated and will be further considered by a grand jury later this month.

