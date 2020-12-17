Man indicted for criminally negligent homicide for deadly car crash in Florence

A Lauderdale County grand jury indicted a Florence man for criminally negligent homicide involving a car crash in June.

The indictment alleges 21-year-old Charles Camryn Scott failed to maintain his lane of travel and/or drove on the wrong side of the road in the crash that killed Michael Drane of Rogersville.

The deadly crash happened on Gresham Road between Mall Road and Seville Street on a Saturday morning in Florence.

Court records show Scott's bond was set at $15,000.

Scott is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 2.

