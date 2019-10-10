Man indicted for Madison County triple homicide

A Madison County Grand Jury has indicted Rodney Geddes on three capital murder charges.
He was arrested last June after the bodies of three women, including an ex and two teenagers, were found in a home on Knollbrook Drive. He's being held without bond.
The Madison County District Attorney said he's not yet sure if he'll seek the death penalty.
