A Tennessee man faces a murder indictment in Limestone County.

A grand jury indicted Samuel Hoback for a fatal shooting in Elmont last year.

The murder indictment is for the shooting death of Melanie Payne.

She was supposed to testify in a bond revocation hearing against Hoback in Giles County, Tennessee. (Read more HERE)

Hoback remains in the Limestone County jail on more than a quarter of a million dollars bond.