Huntsville Police confirm a pedestrian died in a Huntsville crash.

A sergeant on scene said the man was in a wheelchair and was crossing the street when it happened.

Officers are on scene at Spring Branch Road, off of Bob Wallace Avenue.

Police don't suspect foul play and aren't sure how fast the driver was going.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but he later died.

