Man in the hospital after being shot while breaking into Athens home

A man is in the hospital Tuesday night after being shot while breaking into a home.

It happened overnight at a house on Nick Davis Road in Athens.

Folks who live on the road are now on edge after hearing one of their neighbors' homes was broken into. They said they never expected something like this to happen out there, but say they’re thinking about the family involved.

Kelly Lewis lives right across the street from where police say a man invaded a home late Monday night.

"It’s frightening. Very scary,” Lewis said.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner was asleep when he heard a noise, woke up and saw a light on. When he went to check it out, they say he found a stranger rifling through his things.

Deputies say the homeowner and the intruder got into a scuffle before the homeowner shot him.

“I don’t blame them. I would do what I had to do. They were over there minding their own business and somebody came in there like that. I’d do what I had to do. I wouldn’t want to shoot anybody. I’d start out low, and if they didn’t want to go, then I’d start going up a little higher,” Lewis said.

WAAY 31 talked to the family off camera. They were too rattled to share their story. Neighbors say they're worried and hope something like this never happens in their neighborhood again.

“We’ve got our weapons and my husband showed us what to do at all times. If anything like that happens, he told us what to do,” said a neighbor, Amy Jackson.

In the meantime, they say they’re thinking about the family whose home was invaded.

“My prayers are with you,” Lewis said.

The sheriff's office hasn't told us the suspect's name. We do know he's being treated at Huntsville Hospital, but we don't know his condition.