Tuscumbia high-speed chase lands burglary suspect behind bars

Police said he crashed into a truck, ran away and was captured.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 10:55 AM
Updated: Jul 23, 2019 4:47 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A man is behind bars after taking Tuscumbia police on a chase Tuesday morning.

The Tuscumbia Police Department said Chandler Phillips was in a stolen vehicle and is a suspect in multiple church burglaries and stolen vehicle cases.

Chandler Phillips

Police said they had him under surveillance when he took off about 9 a.m. Tuesday. He crashed into a truck at W 1st Street and N Milton Street, ran away and was captured. They took him to Helen Keller Hospital to get checked out. 

"It was crazy, police everywhere, people everywhere," said Brooke Williams, who saw all of the commotion happening on West 1st Street. "It could have ended up deadly and he left in an ambulance and I hope he is okay."

Police were at the scene for about an hour while the stolen truck was being collected.

"He was running a pretty good speed trying to get away from us," said Tuscumbia Police Captain Stuart Setliff.

Setliff told WAAY 31 they believe Phillips burglarized a Dollar General over the weekend. They also said he's a suspect in at least five or six vehicle theft cases, and believe he burglarized two churches in Tuscumbia.

"I believe at the church, he took three tablets, a computer and a camera," said Setliff.

Phillips is now out of the hospital. Police said they have warrants on him, and he will then go to the Colbert County Jail for felony warrants.

