Man taken to hopital after stabbing

A Florence man is at Huntsville Hospital after being stabbed.

Posted: Oct. 20, 2018 11:20 PM
Updated: Oct. 20, 2018 11:24 PM
Posted By: Viktoria Piepke

A man from Florence was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter after being stabbed.

Investigators say it happened at his ex-girlfriend's house, but she is not a suspect.

They are currently working to get more information on the incident.

We will bring updates as we know more.

