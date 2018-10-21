Man taken to hopital after stabbing

A man from Florence was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter after being stabbed.
Investigators say it happened at his ex-girlfriend's house, but she is not a suspect.
They are currently working to get more information on the incident.
We will bring updates as we know more.
