Man in custody after truck stolen from Morgan County found in Colorado

Caiden Franks

The suspect, who is from Indiana, is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 3:28 PM
Updated: Dec 5, 2019 3:29 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A man is in custody after a truck stolen from Morgan County was found in Colorado.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office received a report on Nov. 14. of a juvenile missing from the Oak Ridge community. It says on that same day, a truck was reported stolen from the Massey community.

The sheriff's office tracked the stolen vehicle across multiple states and on Nov. 29, it was recovered in Cortez City, Colorado. 

The department says investigators used video footage to identify the people leaving the truck as Caiden Franks and the missing juvenile.

Investigators arrested Franks, 18, of Otterbein, Indiana on Dec. 3 and charged him with interference with custody and theft of property first-degree.

Franks is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

