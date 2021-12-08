Clear

Man in critical condition after being rescued from creek in Madison County

Crews are on the scene of a wreck on Little Lones Road that left a man submerged in a creek. The man was rescued and taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition, according to an official.

The crash happened on Little Lones Road in Madison County. Witnesses told WAAY 31 the man hit a mailbox before going into the creek.

Posted: Dec 8, 2021 3:06 PM
Updated: Dec 8, 2021 4:36 PM
Posted By: Stephen Gallien, Rachel Keith

Crews are on the scene of a van partially submerged in a creek. 

The crash happened on Little Lones Road in Madison County. According to Zachary Trulson with Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department, a van left the roadway and landed in a creek on the driver's side. The driver was submerged underwater for about 15 minutes.

A witnesses told WAAY 31 the man hit a mailbox before going into the creek. The witness said two people tried to remove the man but could not get his seat belt unbuckled.

HEMSI Spokesman Don Webster said the man was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition. 

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the crash. Huntsville-Madison County Rescue Squad, Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff's Office all assisted in the rescue. 

