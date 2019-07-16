Huntsville police looking for suspect, white SUV after pedestrian injured in hit-and-run

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., a call came in at 5:44 p.m. that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle on the 500-block of St. Clair Avenue.
Webster says the man was taken to Huntsville Hospital's trauma services in critical condition. Huntsville police say the incident was a hit-and-run, and they are searching for a suspect in a white SUV.
