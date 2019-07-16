Clear

Huntsville police looking for suspect, white SUV after pedestrian injured in hit-and-run

The man is in critical condition.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 6:34 PM
Updated: Jul 16, 2019 6:45 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., a call came in at 5:44 p.m. that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle on the 500-block of St. Clair Avenue.

Webster says the man was taken to Huntsville Hospital's trauma services in critical condition. Huntsville police say the incident was a hit-and-run, and they are searching for a suspect in a white SUV.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events