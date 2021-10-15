Man in coma with broken jaw, partially torn off ear after fight in Hartselle; suspect charged

The victim of a Hartselle-area assault is in Huntsville Hospital in a coma, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect – Austin David Ray Wiley, 27, of Altoona – was charged with aggravated assault and booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $75,000 bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputy sheriffs responded to a call in the 50 block of Terry Road in unincorporated Hartselle on Oct. 9. They found a victim bleeding from his head. He was conscious, but not responsive.

He had multiple skull fractures with possible brain damage, a broken jaw and a partially torn off ear, according to a news release. He was treated on scene and taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he remains in a coma.

The office said the victim was mowing his yard when Wiley arrived. A verbal argument then led to a fight, with Wiley stomping on the victim’s head several times, the sheriff's office said.

Wiley could face more charges if the victim’s status changes, according to the sheriff’s office.