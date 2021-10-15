Clear

Man in coma with broken jaw, partially torn off ear after fight in Hartselle; suspect charged

Austin David Ray Wiley

Bond was set at $75,000

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 11:05 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The victim of a Hartselle-area assault is in Huntsville Hospital in a coma, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect – Austin David Ray Wiley, 27, of Altoona – was charged with aggravated assault and booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $75,000 bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputy sheriffs responded to a call in the 50 block of Terry Road in unincorporated Hartselle on Oct. 9. They found a victim bleeding from his head. He was conscious, but not responsive.

He had multiple skull fractures with possible brain damage, a broken jaw and a partially torn off ear, according to a news release. He was treated on scene and taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he remains in a coma.

The office said the victim was mowing his yard when Wiley arrived. A verbal argument then led to a fight, with Wiley stomping on the victim’s head several times, the sheriff's office said.

Wiley could face more charges if the victim’s status changes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events