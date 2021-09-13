Man in Toney working on combine killed after tire falls on him

A Bragg Farms employee was killed Monday when the tire he was attempting to change on a combine fell on him.

Heath Jones of the Toney Volunteer Fire Department said the call came in about 11:30 a.m. Monday, and his department responded along with the Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was found by another employee. Co-workers used a backhoe to get the tire off the victim, Jones said.

Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said the victim was deceased when crews arrived.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies also responded. An office spokesperson described it as an accidental death.