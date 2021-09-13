Clear

Man in Toney working on combine killed after tire falls on him

Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said the victim was deceased when crews arrived.

A Bragg Farms employee was killed Monday when the tire he was attempting to change on a combine fell on him.

Heath Jones of the Toney Volunteer Fire Department said the call came in about 11:30 a.m. Monday, and his department responded along with the Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was found by another employee. Co-workers used a backhoe to get the tire off the victim, Jones said.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies also responded. An office spokesperson described it as an accidental death.

