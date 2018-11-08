Man in Alabama convicted of killing girlfriend's toddler

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A man in Alabama has been convicted of killing his girlfriend's toddler more than two years ago.
News outlets reported a Franklin County jury on Wednesday convicted 31-year-old Shannon Dale Gargis of manslaughter and aggravated child abuse.
Prosecutors said 22-month-old Serenity Renfroe had numerous injuries and died from a blow to the head March 22, 2016.
Hailey Renfroe testified that Gargis took her to work the night before and the baby was fine. Hailey Renfroe said when she came home the next morning, her daughter was dead.
Gargis had been charged with capital murder. One of his lawyers, Eddie Beason, said he was disappointed with the verdict. An appeal is expected.
A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled yet. Gargis faces between two and 20 years in prison.
