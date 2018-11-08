Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Man in Alabama convicted of killing girlfriend's toddler

A man in Alabama has been convicted of killing his girlfriend's toddler more than two years ago.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 12:29 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A man in Alabama has been convicted of killing his girlfriend's toddler more than two years ago.

News outlets reported a Franklin County jury on Wednesday convicted 31-year-old Shannon Dale Gargis of manslaughter and aggravated child abuse.

Prosecutors said 22-month-old Serenity Renfroe had numerous injuries and died from a blow to the head March 22, 2016.

Hailey Renfroe testified that Gargis took her to work the night before and the baby was fine. Hailey Renfroe said when she came home the next morning, her daughter was dead.

Gargis had been charged with capital murder. One of his lawyers, Eddie Beason, said he was disappointed with the verdict. An appeal is expected.

A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled yet. Gargis faces between two and 20 years in prison.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events