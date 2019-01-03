Clear
South Carolina inmate sentenced in Florence drug murder

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 10:18 AM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 10:35 AM
Posted By: AP

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) - A man imprisoned in South Carolina for a shooting death has been sentenced in Alabama for another there in 2013.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly tells news outlets 27-year-old Justin "Pop-a-Molly" Butler was sentenced Wednesday in county circuit court for killing 32-year-old Eric Watkins in Florence. Authorities say Watkins was found inside his SUV with several gunshot wounds after Butler shot him over drugs and money.

Butler was sentenced to 20 years in prison to run concurrently with a 55-year sentence he's serving for the 2014 South Carolina slaying of 29-year-old Tycus Metricus Toland. If Butler is released from South Carolina prison before the 20 years are served, he'll be re-sentenced on the Alabama case.

Connolly says Butler pleaded guilty to murder in December through a deal with prosecutors.

