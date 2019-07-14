Man hospitalized after being struck by lightning in Lauderdale County

A man is recovering in the hospital after official said he was struck by lightning on Saturday.

Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director George Grabryan told WAAY 31 that a 70-year-old was hit by lightning while on County Road 6 near Highway 20 in the Central Community.

Both Shoals Ambulance and Central Fire responded to the 911 call that went out around 1:30 p.m.

Grabryan said the man was taken to North Alabama Medical Center for treatment. Neither his identity nor his condition were able to be released by the hospital.

According to Grabryan, the National Weather Service said they did report some lightning showing up on their scans of that area around the time of the call.

Grabryan said this is a cautionary tale for people to head indoors when they hear thunder and that it doesn't take much lightning for someone to get struck.