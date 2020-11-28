Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times at Huntsville gas station

Huntsville Police are investigating after a man was shot and critically injured at a gas station on Saturday afternoon.

Don Webster, a spokesman for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc (HEMSI) said paramedics were called to the shooting scene around 1:36 p.m. at the Citgo gas station at the corner of Drake Avenue and Patton Road.

When they arrived, paramedics found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services.

Huntsville Police at the scene told WAAY 31that the victim was taken into surgery in critical condition.

Investigators said they believe the incident was isolated and they may have identified the suspect, but that person is not in custody.