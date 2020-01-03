Clear
Man holds 5 hostage, including a relative, before release

Police said the suspect is a relative of one of the people who was held hostage and may have been angry with members of the household for financial reasons.

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 2:03 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

FAIRFIELD, Ala. - Five people in Alabama are free after being held hostage on New Year's Day before letting them go.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it received a call Thursday from a woman who reported the situation at a home in Fairfield. It's reported the victims told police that the suspect held them at gunpoint, forced them to remove their clothing and then handcuffed some of them together.

A search for the suspect, 30-year-old Aritonio Bell, continues.

