FAIRFIELD, Ala. - Five people in Alabama are free after being held hostage on New Year's Day before letting them go.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it received a call Thursday from a woman who reported the situation at a home in Fairfield. It's reported the victims told police that the suspect held them at gunpoint, forced them to remove their clothing and then handcuffed some of them together.
Police said the suspect is a relative of one of the people who was held hostage and may have been angry with members of the household for financial reasons.
A search for the suspect, 30-year-old Aritonio Bell, continues.
Man holds 5 hostage, including a relative, before release
