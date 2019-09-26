Man hit by machine at Mazda-Toyota plant in Huntsville

Update: Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says the man was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Webster says the man was working at the plant, but he isn’t sure if he works for Mazda-Toyota.

------------

Original story:

A man was hit by a machine on Thursday at the Mazda-Toyota plant that's under construction in Huntsville.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., the man was hit with a concrete machine and was transported to a hospital.

The man is being evaluated, and there is no word on his condition at this time.

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc. provided this statement to WAAY 31:

"The safety and security of our team members, contractors and suppliers is of the utmost importance to Mazda Toyota Manufacturing. Local EMT and fire were called to our construction site this afternoon for a safety incident. The involved individual was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Our on-site Safety Team will continue to monitor this situation."