Man held on nearly $400,000 bond for kidnapping, sodomy, sex abuse in Muscle Shoals

A man is in custody for a kidnapping, sodomy and sex abuse in Muscle Shoals.

According to Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck, shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, the department received a report related to the abduction of a woman from her home. They later identified the suspect as Phillip Wayne Gonzalez.

Reck says the victim was returned to her home a short time later, and a subsequent investigation resulted in Gonzalez’s arrest within three hours of the alleged abduction.

Gonzalez was booked in the Muscle Shoals City Jail on Wednesday. He is charged with Kidnapping First Degree, two counts of Sodomy First Degree, Sexual Abuse First Degree and Intimidating a Witness.

On Thursday, Gonzalez was transferred to the Colbert County Jail with a bond set at $375,000.