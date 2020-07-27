Man held on $50,000 bond for shooting at Marshall County home

A man is in jail for shooting someone at a Marshall County home.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the shooting on July 25 around 6:45 p.m. on Nixon Chapel Road. Chief Steve Guthrie says they found a white male lying in the driveway with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

According to Guthrie, witnesses at the home told them Tanner Kyle Nelson of Albertville had gotten into an argument with the victim and that led to the shooting. He says Nelson left the home before deputies arrived.

The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital. According to Guthrie, he remains in stable condition.

Nelson turned himself into the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office that night. He was booked on a $50,000 bond for assault first degree.