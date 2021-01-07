Man held on $256,000 bond for rape, human trafficking, more in Limestone County

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Thursday who was wanted in Limestone County for rape and human trafficking, among other charges.

The sheriff's office arrested Grady Paul Gaston III, 60, after the Limestone County Sheriff's Office reached out and asked for their assistance to find him. He was located on Trailway Road.

Gaston was arrested after a grand jury delivered a 75-count indictment for him. His charges include human trafficking, bribing a witness, possession of pornographic material, possession of a substance and rape first degree.

Bond is set at $256,000. He was booked in the Limestone County Jail.