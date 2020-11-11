Man held on $22,500 bond for shooting into Decatur home, vehicle

A man is charged in Decatur for shooting into a home and vehicle.

The Decatur Police Department says the shooting happened on Nov. 4 in the 1100-Block of London Place SW. Officers found a home and vehicle that were shot multiple times.

Police say the home was occupied at the time of the shooting, and it was determined to be an isolated incident.

The suspect was identified as Shane Bradley Arnold. He was located and arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 10. He’s charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and unoccupied vehicle.

Arnold was booked into the Morgan County Jail with a $22,500 bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say more arrests are expected.