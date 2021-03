A man is held on a $101,000 bond for trafficking crystal meth in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said it recovered more than a pound of crystal meth during a narcotics investigation on Cavalier Drive. It says the suspect, Malicke Rashad Pickett, ran from deputies.

The sheriff's office said Pickett was also found with $1,500 of suspected drug proceeds. He was arrested for drug trafficking and eluding law enforcement.