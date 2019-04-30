Man scammed out of money he thought was going to Huntsville Utilities

WAAY 31 heard from a man who thought he was paying $900 to Huntsville Utilities but found out it was a scam.

This comes after the company warned customers of possible scam calls. The victim, Shaw Emami, now wants to make sure other customers don't end up like him.

If you get a phone call that's listed as Huntsville Utilities, the company is warning you to hang up immediately. The utility company said they've received multiple reports of someone telling customers to pay their past-due bill or their power would be turned off.

"I was naive, and I feel bad. I feel bad about it," said Emami, who owns Moontown Foods.

On Saturday, Emami answered a phone call, and the caller ID said it was Huntsville Utilities. The caller told him his bill was past due and if he couldn't pay it by the end of the day, his power would be turned off. He was told he could only pay by a prepaid debit or gift card to very specific locations.

"They give me three locations...Walmart, CVS and Dollar General," said Emami.

He said he was very confused, because he had just paid his bill for the month. However, he was concerned because the scammer told him a notice was sent, but he never responded.

Emami said he ended up paying close to $900, because the caller had all of his account information. Later that day, he found out about the scam warning issued by Huntsville Utilities. He immediately called his credit card company and got the bad news.

"Unfortunately, you've been scammed," said Emami.

He called his bank to file a dispute and filled out a police report with the Madison County Sheriff's office. Huntsville Utilities said they will never call a customer about a past-due bill.

"If we call a customer, it's because we've flagged a problem," said Joe Gehrdes, a spokesperson with Huntsville Utilities.

Gehrdes said the uptick in calls has been overwhelming, but it's slowed down as of Tuesday. Now, Emami wants to stress to others what to do so they don't get scammed.

"Wait for that notice. If they call you, don't try to argue with them. Just say, 'Okay. I'll take care of it,'" said Emami.

Huntsville Utilities said they believe the scammers have moved on and are using another company's name, but they target the same group of people, those who do not speak English and the elderly.

"Share this message with your family and your friends, just so nobody falls victim," said Gehrdes.