Man gets life sentence in Marshall County murder case

Jeffery McKelvey was sentenced on Tuesday to five consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole, court documents show.
A Marshall County jury found McKelvey guilty on Monday for five counts of capital murder in the shooting deaths of Denie and Pamela Tucker.
According to the indictment filed in May of 2016, McKelvey was charged with capital murder of two or more persons, two counts of committing capital murder during a robbery first-degree and two counts of committing capital murder during a burglary first-degree.
