Man gets felony assault charge in Limestone County for hitting roommate with bat

A man is in custody for hitting his roommate with a bat during an argument.

Stephen Young, a spokesperson for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, says the incident happened around noon Sunday on Townsend Ford Road.

The sheriff’s office says Telly Jacobs was in an altercation with one of his roommates and wanted him to leave. When the roommate refused, the department says Jacobs chased him around the house with a bat and hit him in the head with it at one point.

Jacobs is charged with felony assault and violating the state's Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act because he did not have his ID with him, which is a requirement for sex offenders.

Jacobs is in the Limestone County Jail on a $20,000 bond.