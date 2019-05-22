Man gets 438 years in prison for raping family members in Morgan County

A former Morgan County man has been sentenced for 438 years in prison for his part in raping, sodomizing and sexually abusing two family members.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said Michael William Lesher, 53, of Carollton, Ga., was sentenced Tuesday for the crimes that happened a dozen years ago when he and his wife, Lisa Lesher, lived in Morgan County

A Morgan County jury convicted Lesher on March 29 following a four-day trial in Circuit Court. The jury returned guilty verdicts on two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of incest.

Judge Stephen F. Brown handed down Lesher’s sentence Tuesday afternoon in Decatur.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Paul Matthews and Assistant District Attorney Courtney Schellack prosecuted the case for the state. “In my 37 years as a prosecutor, this is singularly the most disturbing case of child sexual assault that I have ever tried,” he said in a press release.

Lisa Lesher, who prosecutors say was an accomplice to her husband’s crimes, remains in custody pending trial, the release said.