Man gets 20 years in prison for murders of Huntsville mother, child

The man who pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in a DUI case that left Denetria Rice-Johnson and ultimately her baby dead has been sentenced.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 2:39 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 3:12 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez

Dennis Hammond was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for both counts of murder. Those sentences will be served concurrently. He also received a $15,000 fine and must pay court costs and restitutions.

Hammond had three prior DUI convictions.

Huntsville Police said Hammond was under the influence when he crossed into oncoming traffic on Jordan Lane and hit Rice-Johnson head-on in July 2017.

The 29-year-old Rice-Johnson was rushed to Huntsville Hospital where she later died.

Authorities say doctors delivered the baby, but it was in critical condition. The baby survived only a few days before dying.

