Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory View Alerts

Man from Arab killed in dump truck crash

Troopers continue to investigate.

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 8:23 PM
Updated: Apr 10, 2020 9:14 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A man from Arab was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Ardmore about 9 a.m. Thursday.

Michael Edward Johnson, 67, was killed when the 1996 Peterbilt dump truck he was driving left the roadway on Alabama Highway 53 and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Johnson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

The crash occurred four miles south of Ardmore.

Troopers continue to investigate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events