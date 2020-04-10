Man from Arab killed in dump truck crash

A man from Arab was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Ardmore about 9 a.m. Thursday.
Michael Edward Johnson, 67, was killed when the 1996 Peterbilt dump truck he was driving left the roadway on Alabama Highway 53 and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Johnson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.
The crash occurred four miles south of Ardmore.
Troopers continue to investigate.
