Huntsville Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting at Stones Throw Condominiums near Old Monrovia Road.
A caller told officials they heard gunshots and then heard a man crying for help in the 1100 block of Stones Throw Drive.
That man was the victim, who has been taken to Huntsville Hospital, according to Huntsville Fire & Rescue.
Huntsville police said the call came in about 9:30 p.m.
Police brought search dogs to help in the investigation.
As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said a preliminary search of the area had concluded.
Related Content
- Man found shot at Huntsville condominium complex
- Police: 1 shot at Decatur apartment complex
- Huntsville apartment complex fire under investigation
- Car burned at Huntsville apartment complex
- Tenants displaced after Huntsville apartment complex condemned
- Huntsville apartment complex murder victim identified
- Huntsville Police officer shot
- Huntsville police: Man shot after confronting suspects
- Woman in critical condition after being shot at Huntsville apartment complex
- 1-year-old child shot, killed in Tennessee apartment complex
Scroll for more content...