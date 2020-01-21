Clear

Man found shot at Huntsville condominium complex

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 10:26 PM
Updated: Jan 21, 2020 10:41 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

Huntsville Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting at Stones Throw Condominiums near Old Monrovia Road.

A caller told officials they heard gunshots and then heard a man crying for help in the 1100 block of Stones Throw Drive.

That man was the victim, who has been taken to Huntsville Hospital, according to Huntsville Fire & Rescue.

Huntsville police said the call came in about 9:30 p.m.

Police brought search dogs to help in the investigation.

As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said a preliminary search of the area had concluded.

