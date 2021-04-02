Man found guilty in attempted murder of Albertville police officer

April 2, 2021 UPDATE: A Marshall County jury on Friday found Shadrack Alcime guilty of attempted murder of a Albertville police officer.

See details below

Shadrack Alcime Shadrack Alcime

Original story:

The Albertville Police Department has charged a man with the attempted murder of an officer.

Police Chief Jamie Smith said about 2 a.m. Sunday an Albertville police officer stopped a vehicle that had been reported as a possible drunk driver.

Once the vehicle stopped, the driver exited and began to walk away. When the officer gave verbal commands for the subject to stop, he started running and rounded a corner of a building.

Smith identified the suspect as Shadrack Alcime. As the officer made his way around the building, Smith said Alcine pulled a gun and fired two shots at the officer.

The officer was able to dive out of the way of the gunfire and was uninjured.

Alcine fled and was caught about 6 a.m. Sunday. Smith said the department got a call of a possible burglar. Alcine climbed over a 6-foot privacy fence and broke his leg. He crawled to the back door of an apartment at Lexington Apartments trying to get in, Smith said. Residents called police.

The gun police say was used in the shooting was located nearby, Smith said.

Alcine is being charged with the attempted murder of a police officer, Smith said.

He currently is at Marshall Medical Center South receiving treatment. Smith said he expects Alcine will be released Tuesday.

"Any officer knows there is no such thing as a routine traffic stop. Anything can happen, and it can turn bad quickly," Smith said. "Be aware of your surroundings. Pay attention to what's going on around you."

[Editor's note: Story has been updated to correct the spelling of Marc Alcine's last name after authorities provided an inaccurate spelling]