Photo Gallery 1 Images
A man was found dead Thursday after a wreck in the Limrock area of Woodville.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a man in his car drove or slid off a private property bridge on County Road 119.
The department says the man ended up in a creek. He was dead when first responders arrived.
The call came in around noon Thursday. The sheriff’s office is not sure when the wreck happened.
Related Content
- Man found dead in creek after Woodville wreck
- Officials release name of Huntsville murder victim found near Woodville
- Woodville school receives $25,000 technology grant
- Extra security at Woodville School after verbal threat
- Pedestrian hit, killed by train near HWY 35 in Woodville
- Body found in Pinhook Creek identified as Huntsville man
- Man reported missing in Alabama found dead
- Oneonta man dead after motorcycle wreck on U.S. 231
- 1 dead in Limestone County wreck
- Wreck in Decatur leaves one dead
Scroll for more content...