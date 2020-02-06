Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man found dead in creek after Woodville wreck

The man was found Thursday afternoon in a creek in the Limrock area.

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 2:40 PM
Updated: Feb 6, 2020 3:21 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 1 Images

A man was found dead Thursday after a wreck in the Limrock area of Woodville.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a man in his car drove or slid off a private property bridge on County Road 119.

The department says the man ended up in a creek. He was dead when first responders arrived.

The call came in around noon Thursday. The sheriff’s office is not sure when the wreck happened.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events