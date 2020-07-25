Man found dead in Hartselle home

Hartselle Police and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home Friday night.

Officials say a check-well being call came in late Friday night.

When police arrived to the scene, they located a deceased white male in a home on Dawson Street.

Officials say several neighbors were interviewed by investigators.

Hartselle Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Morgan County investigators, D.A., Coroner, and the Decatur C.S.I. Unit were all on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.