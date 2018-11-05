Man falls through roof at Waffle House in Tuscumbia

A 27-year-old from Birmingham, Wesley Glenn Bost, fell through the roof at a Waffle House in Tuscumbia Sunday morning.
Tuscumbia Police say surveillance video shows Bost went into the bathroom, locked himself in and tied his blue jeans to the door. He then climbed into the ceiling and fell through. They said he did a lot of damage to the restaurant and broke the sink and toilet.
Wesley Glenn Bost
After Bost fell through the roof, jumped into his car and police chased him. He then left the car and fled on foot. Police are getting warrants on him for the damage caused at the Waffle House.
WARNING: The Facebook post below contains profanity.
