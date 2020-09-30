Man faces federal charges for sex with Madison County minor, production of child pornography

WAAY 31 uncovered a four-count federal indictment filed on Sept. 24 against Andrew Scott Davis.

Huntsville police arrested Davis back in January. He's accused of having a sexual relationship with a Huntsville teenager and producing child pornography.

As of Wednesday morning, Davis remains behind bars at the Madison County Jail.

According to Huntsville police, Davis contacted the 15-year-old victim over a year ago using Facebook Messenger, Instagram and Snapchat for communication.

You can see our original reporting here.

