TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - A man faces capital murder charges in the death of an Alabama police officer.
Police said Tuesday that 20-year-old Luther Bernard Watkins is charged with capital murder in connection with the death of 40-year-old Tuscaloosa police officer Dornell Cousette.
Authorities say Cousette was shot and killed Monday night while attempting to arrest Watkins who was wanted for robbery and other charges.
Lt. Jack Kennedy says that Cousette had received information that Watkins, who had multiple felony warrants, was at a Tuscaloosa home. Police say Cousette drove by the home and Watkins fled inside. Kennedy says Cousette got out of his car and pursued Watkins into the home. Kennedy says "almost immediately gunfire erupted inside."
Cousette was killed. Watkins was wounded.
Related Content
- Man faces capital murder in Tuscaloosa officer's death
- Tuscaloosa man charged with killing daughter
- Man facing capital murder charges seeks youthful offender status
- Local law enforcement reacts to Tuscaloosa fallen officer
- Tuscaloosa police officer shot and killed while responding to call
- Huntsville man charged with capital murder
- Madison Academy loses battle to Central-Tuscaloosa
- Tuscaloosa man dies in motorcycle crash in Tuscumbia
- Man indicted on capital murder charges for 2016 Toney murders
- Father charged with capital murder in adopted girl's death