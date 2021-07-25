Clear
Man drowns at Joe Wheeler State Park Sunday

The body was recovered by a dive team.

Posted: Jul 25, 2021 4:37 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

Multiple agencies responded a drowning at Joe Wheeler State Park Sunday afternoon. 

Officials with the park confirmed the body of a man in his 50's was recovered from the water. It happened near the beach around 2:40 p.m. 

The park ranger, Rogersville Fire Department, Rogersville Police, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, Shoals Ambulance Services, and Killen Dive Rescue team all responded to the scene. 

It has since been cleared. The investigation into the drowning is ongoing. The man's identity has not been released. 

