Man driving wrong way on I-565 expected to survive after hitting an 18-wheeler

Huntsville Police said a man who drove the wrong way on I-565 and struck an 18-wheeler while not wearing a seat belt is expected to survive and face charges.

Around 4:50 a.m. on Friday, investigators said a 35-year-old man driving a 2003 black Nissan Murano pulled onto I-565 via the exit ramp from Sparkman Drive and started driving east in the westbound lanes.

Officers said he then swerved to avoid a number of vehicles before he spun out.

That's when HPD said a 45-year-old man driving a FedEx 18-wheeler hit the 35-year-old's car on the back left door. The debris from that wreck hit two additional cars across the median.

The drivers of those two cars were uninjured.

Huntsville Police said the 35-year-old was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but was expected to live. The driver of the 18-wheeler received minor injuries.

Investigators said that criminal charges are expected to be brought against the driver of the Nissan "pending results from a toxicology report sent to ADFS (Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences)."